 
sports
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka announces squad for Pakistan Test series

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

A Sri Lankan bowler bowls while Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan waits to take a run. — AFP
A Sri Lankan bowler bowls while Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan waits to take a run. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan which is set to start on Saturday, July 16.

The Test series will be played under the ICC World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023. 

The first Test will begin at the Galle International Cricket Stadium while the second match is scheduled to be played from July 24-28 at the Colombo stadium.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Test squad played a warm-up match amid a tense situation in the country as protests continue against the government seeking the resignation of the president and prime minister.

The Pakistani authorities are in close contact with their Sri Lankan counterpart and there is no change in the schedule of Test series.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (Wk), Dinesh Chandimal (Wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

More From Sports:

Snooker player Ahsan Ramzan qualifies for quarter-finals in World Games

Snooker player Ahsan Ramzan qualifies for quarter-finals in World Games
Pak vs SL: 'State of emergency' spreads uncertainty around Pakistan Test tour

Pak vs SL: 'State of emergency' spreads uncertainty around Pakistan Test tour
India jump past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI ranking

India jump past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI ranking
Shoaib Akhtar heads back to Pakistan after performing Hajj

Shoaib Akhtar heads back to Pakistan after performing Hajj
Baby Fatima accompanies mother Bismah as Pakistan women team departs for Belfast

Baby Fatima accompanies mother Bismah as Pakistan women team departs for Belfast
Group of Indian locals create fake IPL to trick Russian gamblers

Group of Indian locals create fake IPL to trick Russian gamblers
WATCH: Wimbledon sends Eid ul Adha greetings in heartfelt video

WATCH: Wimbledon sends Eid ul Adha greetings in heartfelt video

Ramiz Raja to embark on 'important' trip to England tomorrow

Ramiz Raja to embark on 'important' trip to England tomorrow
Ronaldo 'not for sale' insists Man Utd's Ten Hag before Liverpool clash

Ronaldo 'not for sale' insists Man Utd's Ten Hag before Liverpool clash
Sri Lanka level series after Chandimal, Jayasuriya heroics

Sri Lanka level series after Chandimal, Jayasuriya heroics
'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'

'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'
‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi

‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi

Latest

view all