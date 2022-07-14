Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka announces squad for Pakistan Test series

A Sri Lankan bowler bowls while Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan waits to take a run. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan which is set to start on Saturday, July 16.



The Test series will be played under the ICC World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.

The first Test will begin at the Galle International Cricket Stadium while the second match is scheduled to be played from July 24-28 at the Colombo stadium.



Meanwhile, the Pakistan Test squad played a warm-up match amid a tense situation in the country as protests continue against the government seeking the resignation of the president and prime minister.

The Pakistani authorities are in close contact with their Sri Lankan counterpart and there is no change in the schedule of Test series.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (Wk), Dinesh Chandimal (Wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah