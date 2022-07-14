 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

'A game-changer': This chemical can heal wounds twice as fast

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

The doctor seals the wound to the patient.— Unsplash
The doctor seals the wound to the patient.— Unsplash

  • Chemical is called Diindolylmethane or DIM.
  • Chemical tested out on pigs.
  • DIM damages bacteria which results in wounds healing faster.

Scientists from Israel have found a natural chemical that can heal wounds two times faster. The chemical was tested out on pigs, after which experts hoped the same properties would work on humans.

The chemical, which could be a medical breakthrough, is called Diindolylmethane or DIM. It is found in a variety of vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli.

DIM has been known to scientists and they previously believed it could destroy cancer cells.

Related items

DIM damages bacteria which results in wounds healing faster.

When tested on pigs in combination with antibiotics, researchers found that pigs that were treated with just antibiotics took an average of 10 days to heal where as the DIM-treated wounds took five.

The findings were published in the journal Pharmaceutics. Professor Ariel Kushmaro, a researcher in the study called the chemical “a game-changer.”

While an antibiotic kills the bacteria, DIM does not kill it. 

With dead bacteria, a layer of dead tissue and dead bacteria itself is left behind. In the case of DIM, on the other hand, there is no layer of dead tissue for the wound to grow around.

More From Sci-Tech:

Women earn 24% less than men in healthcare: WHO

Women earn 24% less than men in healthcare: WHO
Twitter back online after brief outage

Twitter back online after brief outage
Govt hints at filing references against PTI leaders after SC ruling

Govt hints at filing references against PTI leaders after SC ruling
Elaiya Hameed's leukaemia: Family offers £20,000 for positive stem cell match donor

Elaiya Hameed's leukaemia: Family offers £20,000 for positive stem cell match donor
Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla

Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla
Elon Musk says SpaceX Starship booster 'probably' returning to pad after explosion

Elon Musk says SpaceX Starship booster 'probably' returning to pad after explosion
Webb space telescope opens door to discoveries still unimagined

Webb space telescope opens door to discoveries still unimagined
Could a 'religion-free', solar system wide calendar be the future?

Could a 'religion-free', solar system wide calendar be the future?
Fasting reduces severity of COVID-19: study

Fasting reduces severity of COVID-19: study
North Waziristan reports 12th polio case

North Waziristan reports 12th polio case
Coronavirus cases continue piling up in Pakistan

Coronavirus cases continue piling up in Pakistan
Poorly handled Eid meat can trigger COVID, study reveals

Poorly handled Eid meat can trigger COVID, study reveals

Latest

view all