Thursday Jul 14 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton board private helicopter for summer vacay: pics

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted getting on a private helicopter on Monday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their three children – Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, jetted off for their cosy family holidays.

The family, laden with bags, was also joined by their black cocker spaniel Orla as they left their residence in Kensington for a rumoured Caribbean tour.

Hopping on a black chopper, excited Prince Louis was seen dashing to the family’s private helicopter along with his siblings.

The 40-year-old duchess looked gorgeous in a white sundress and a sunhat while Prince William donned a sleek suit as he carried two heavy-looking bags.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

An onlooker told Daily Mail, “It was very pleasing to see, the whole family were so smartly dressed and looked so nice carrying their luggage.”

“It was quite sweet, they even had the dog with them. They were all carrying bags apart from Prince Louis,” the onlooker continued.

“It was a really, really hot day too - they looked like they were going to have a picnic or something.

“They were definitely leaving London, at least that's what it looked like.”

