Twitter down in Pakistan

— Reuters/File

The famous micro-blogging website Twitter is down in Pakistan, according to Down Detector.



It's the go-to social media app for users around the world, but it appears that Twitter has crashed.

People have been unable to log in to their accounts, meaning they also can't post or view any tweets.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

The last time Twitter suffered from an outage like this was earlier this year when the company explained that the issue arose from “some trouble with our internal systems”.