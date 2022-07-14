WATCH: Couple snatches gun from robber, hits him with helmet

A lot of snatching incidents take place on a daily basis while people are waiting on roadsides.



However, not a lot of people fight back against robbers bravely.

This one video has amazed netizens where a couple could be seen fighting with a robber after he arrives closer and stops the bike in front of the couple.

The unidentified video shows the husband seeing the gun and then attacking the robber. Later, he snatches the gun from the robber and both the husband and wife start hitting him.

Later, the couple starts hitting the robber with a helmet.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab