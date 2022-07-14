 
world
Thursday Jul 14 2022
WATCH: James Webb telescope images on Times Square billboards

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

James Webb telescope images on Times Square billboards.— Screengrab via Instagram/The Guardian
Space agency NASA recently released images of the early universe taking viewers back to nearly 13 billion years.

The pictures went viral, with social media users amazed by the surreal beauty of the universe. The world cannot stop talking about the images.

The images from James Webb Space Telescope even made it to the Times Square billboards in New York.

Popular astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson also posted a video clip of Times Square, which soon went viral.

“Main-streaming the universe. @NASAWebb telescope images on "billboards" in Times Square, the heart of Manhattan,” the caption read.

“5:30pm ET, July 12, 2022; Intersection of Broadway and 7th Avenue, NYC,” he added.

Just within 23 hours, the video has garnered more than 62,000 likes and even more views. It has been shared by thousands of people on Instagram.

“Spacetimes Square,” a user commented. 

“Wow, this is insane,” wrote another.

“I love this so much, thank you,” chimed in a third Instagrammer.

