 
world
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
AFP

Baby elephant pulled from Thailand manhole in dramatic rescue

By
AFP

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

The calf falls into a drainage trough on the outskirts of the Royal Hills golf course in Nakhon Nayok province. — AFP/File
The calf falls into a drainage trough on the outskirts of the Royal Hills golf course in Nakhon Nayok province. — AFP/File 
  • Calf falls into drainage trough on outskirts of Royal Hills golf course in Nakhon Nayok province.
  • Distressed mother stays with infant as it was unable to climb out of steep pit.
  • Pair were discovered by passing resident who quickly alerted wildlife officials.

BANGKOK: A baby elephant was dramatically rescued from a manhole in central Thailand after his mother was sedated to allow the operation to proceed, wildlife officials said.

The calf fell into the drainage trough on the outskirts of the Royal Hills golf course in Nakhon Nayok province in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Its distressed mother, believed to belong to an elephant herd travelling through the nearby jungle, stayed with the infant as it was unable to climb out of the steep pit.

The pair were discovered by a passing resident, who quickly alerted wildlife officials and Khao Yai National Park authorities to the pachyderm’s plight.

Would-be rescuers were initially unable to help the baby elephant due to the presence of its worried mother and were forced to tranquilise the older creature.

Unfortunately, the mother elephant then tumbled partially into the hole before being pulled out — with the help of a digger — and later revived, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation.

The calf was eventually rescued from the pit and reunited with its mother, with park authorities confirming the pair had safely returned to the jungle.

More From World:

WATCH: James Webb telescope images on Times Square billboards

WATCH: James Webb telescope images on Times Square billboards
Women earn 24% less than men in healthcare: WHO

Women earn 24% less than men in healthcare: WHO
Fresh COVID wave sweeps Asia; New Zealand warns of pressure on hospitals

Fresh COVID wave sweeps Asia; New Zealand warns of pressure on hospitals
These websites are visted most in the world

These websites are visted most in the world
Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at ancient port

Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at ancient port
In Israel, Biden to sign joint pledge to prevent Iran going nuclear

In Israel, Biden to sign joint pledge to prevent Iran going nuclear
Could a 'religion-free', solar system wide calendar be the future?

Could a 'religion-free', solar system wide calendar be the future?
Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president's resignation awaited

Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president's resignation awaited
Traces of humans from 48,000 years ago found in Tuttybulak Cave of Kazakhstan

Traces of humans from 48,000 years ago found in Tuttybulak Cave of Kazakhstan
WATCH: 'Super Moon' lights up night skies around world

WATCH: 'Super Moon' lights up night skies around world
US successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week

US successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week
US annual consumer inflation posts largest increase since 1981

US annual consumer inflation posts largest increase since 1981

Latest

view all