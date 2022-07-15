 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp avoids celebrating latest victory against Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Johnny Depp avoids celebrating latest victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has amassed more than 26 million followers on Instagram.

Number of his followers on the photo and video sharing app doubled during his defamation lawsuit trial against former wife Amber Heard.

He has been regularly using his account to connect with his fans since his court victory against Amber Heard.

But the Hollywood star avoided sharing anything about his latest victory against Heard recently.

The "Aquaman" actor lost a bid for a new trial in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp on Wednesday when a judge rejected her lawyers' argument that one of the jurors had served improperly.

In June, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages when a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, ruled she had defamed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in a newspaper opinion piece.

Her attorneys had asked the judge in the case to throw out the decision and declare a mistrial, arguing that one of the jurors on the case should not have been eligible to serve because his summons was intended for his father, who had the same name and lived at the same address.

Judge Penny Azcarate ruled that there was "no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing" by the juror and that the jury's verdict should stand.

More From Entertainment:

Hugh Grant likely to play Prince Andrew in new film

Hugh Grant likely to play Prince Andrew in new film

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sparks reactions as she appears in denim bell bottoms and a silk top

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sparks reactions as she appears in denim bell bottoms and a silk top
Ivana Trump,first wife of Donald Trump, dies

Ivana Trump,first wife of Donald Trump, dies

Khloe Kardashian wants her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson to 'co-parent new baby'

Khloe Kardashian wants her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson to 'co-parent new baby'
Beyoncé amasses 3.5 million followers within hours of joining TikTok

Beyoncé amasses 3.5 million followers within hours of joining TikTok
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their second child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their second child
Tom Bower's bombshell book about Meghan Markle gets release date

Tom Bower's bombshell book about Meghan Markle gets release date
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle 'creates new form of celebrity'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle 'creates new form of celebrity'
Johnny Depp appears in good spirits as court rejects Amber Heard’s appeal

Johnny Depp appears in good spirits as court rejects Amber Heard’s appeal
Rihanna oozes charm in all-black attire at art gallery in London

Rihanna oozes charm in all-black attire at art gallery in London
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson kept their second baby a top secret: Here's why

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson kept their second baby a top secret: Here's why
Khloé Kardashian, ex Tristan Thompson’s second baby’s gender REVEALED

Khloé Kardashian, ex Tristan Thompson’s second baby’s gender REVEALED

Latest

view all