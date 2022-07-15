Instagram outage triggers flood of memes on Twitter

The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. Photo— REUTERS/Thomas White

Photo sharing app Instagram went down in Pakistan and across the globe Friday morning, according to Down Detector, a website that monitors app outages.



According to Down Detector, outages were reported in Pakistan as well as other parts of the world. However, the platform restored its functions after being down for about two hours.

Data collected by the tracker showed that 73% of the outages were reported among Instagram app users, 23% users faced problems while logging in to the app, while 4% of the users reported problems while uploading videos and photos on the platform.

Meanwhile, users who were not able to access Instagram flocked to microblogging site Twitter to share hilarious memes over the Instagram outage.

