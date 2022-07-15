 
Sci-Tech
Friday Jul 15 2022
Instagram down in Pakistan

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018.Photo— REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Meta-owned photo-and-video sharing app Instagram is down in Pakistan.

According to Down Detector, outages were reported in Pakistan as well as other parts of the world.

Data collected by the tracker showed that 73% of the outages were reported among Instagram app users, 23% users faced problems while logging in to the app, while 4% of the users reported problems while uploading videos and photos on the platform.

On Thursday evening, micro-blogging website Twitter also went offline in Pakistan and across the globe for about an hour.

Screenshot of Down Detector graph Photo— Down dectector
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram outage due to faulty configuration change

Last year, Meta platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram had faced nearly six-hour long outage worldwide. 

However, Face book had blamed a "faulty configuration change" for the outage that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

Several Facebook employees who declined to be named had told Reuters earlier that they believed that the outage was caused by an internal mistake in how internet traffic is routed to its systems.

The failures of internal communication tools and other resources that depend on that same network in order to work compounded the error, the employees had said. Security experts had said an inadvertent mistake or sabotage by an insider were both plausible.

