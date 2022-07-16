 
Could an avocado a day keep the doctor away?

Freshly cut avocado.— Unsplash
A recent study has shown that eating an avocado a day can reduce levels of bad cholesterol and improve diet quality overall.

The research team, who published their study in the Journal of the American Heart Association, decided to study the impacts of eating avocado habitually.

There are two types of cholesterol — high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL), which is called "bad cholesterol" sometimes. 

Blood cholesterol levels and the health of the heart are strongly associated. 

An avocado a day is among other things that help maintain healthy cholesterol levels leading to a healthier heart. It is also a good source of fibre and serves vitamin C and K to the body.

Study author Dr Alice H. Lichtenstein clarified, however, that "simply adding a ‘healthy food item' in terms of nutrients and fats, in this case, an avocado, did not result in clinical benefits."

She said that it was linked with "an improvement in overall diet quality.”

For research enthusiasts, it is important to note that the study was funded by Hass Avocado Board.

