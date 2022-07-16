Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukrainian service members watch while a tank (not pictured) fires toward Russian troops in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022. — Reuters

Air raid sirens sounded across Kyiv as Russia stepped up long-range bombardment of Ukrainian cities that has killed at least 34 people in the last three days and wounded scores.

Fighting

Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, far from the frontline, mourned at least 23 people, including a 4-year-old girl with Down's Syndrome, after a missile strike that Ukraine called a war crime. Russia said it had hit a military target.

At least three people were killed and 15 injured after a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Ukrainian rocket strikes have destroyed more than 30 Russian military logistics centres in recent weeks and significantly reduced Russia's attacking potential, Ukraine's defence ministry said.

Ukraine has received its first M270 multiple rocket launch systems, the defence minister said, without specifying the country that provided them.

Ukraine is using Western-supplied long-range weapons and 155mm "smart" shells to hit Russian ammo dumps and supply lines, forcing Moscow to rethink how it supplies fuel and ammunition to the frontline, a Ukrainian general said.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

Economy/diplomacy