Eating fruits, vegetables could improve mental health, researchers say

Eating junk foods like savoury snacks can increase anxiety.

Findings suggest how often we eat fruits and leafy greens is greatly linked to psychological effects.

Findings could suggest frequently snacking on nutrient-poor savoury foods may increase everyday mental lapses.

Researchers at Aston University found that frequently eating nutrient-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables can improve our overall mental wellbeing.

On the other hand, eating junk foods like savoury snacks can increase anxiety.

“Very little is known about how diet may affect mental health and wellbeing, and while we did not directly examine causality here, our findings could suggest that frequently snacking on nutrient-poor savoury foods may increase everyday mental lapses, which in turn reduces psychological health,” said lead author Nicola-Jayne Tuck in a media release.

The study surveyed 428 adults across the UK to analyse their eating habits and mental health, The Hill reported.

The findings suggest that how often we eat fruits and leafy greens is greatly linked to psychological effects.

The study was published in the British Journal of Nutrition.