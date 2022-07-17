PP-7 Rawalpindi by-election result 2022

PTI's Lieutenant Colonel Shabbir Awan (L) and PML-N's Raja Sagheer Ahmed. — Geo.tv/File

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-7 constituency of Rawalpindi, PML-N has fielded Raja Sagheer Ahmed, while PTI gave the ticket to Lt Col (retd) Shabbir Awan.

Latest election result in PP-7

Party Candidate Votes PML-N Raja Sagheer Ahmed

9147 PTI Lt Col (retd) Shabbir Awan

9433

The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.

