Prince George ‘protective’ of Charlotte, Louis: ‘Takes role seriously’

Prince George has already started taking his role as big brother very seriously and has become “increasingly protective” of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

An inside source close to the Palace made this admission regarding the bond that exists between the Cambridge children.

According to Express UK, they were quoted saying, “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”

The inside source also went on to address his academics and admitted that he is a “hard worker” and is “at the top of his class”, even though he needs a “nudge” every now and then to “keep him on track.”

“He's very sociable and can chat for hours about his favourite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really.”