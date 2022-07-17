 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George ‘protective’ of Charlotte, Louis: ‘Takes role seriously’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Prince George ‘protective’ of Charlotte, Louis: ‘Takes role seriously’
Prince George ‘protective’ of Charlotte, Louis: ‘Takes role seriously’

Prince George has already started taking his role as big brother very seriously and has become “increasingly protective” of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

An inside source close to the Palace made this admission regarding the bond that exists between the Cambridge children.

According to Express UK, they were quoted saying, “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”

The inside source also went on to address his academics and admitted that he is a “hard worker” and is “at the top of his class”, even though he needs a “nudge” every now and then to “keep him on track.”

“He's very sociable and can chat for hours about his favourite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece
Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game

Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game
Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting

Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting
Camilla looks classy as she poses for her 75th birthday portrait: see pic

Camilla looks classy as she poses for her 75th birthday portrait: see pic
Kate Middleton ‘caught in the middle’ with Prince William, George

Kate Middleton ‘caught in the middle’ with Prince William, George
John Cena ties knot with wife Shay Shariatzadeh for second time

John Cena ties knot with wife Shay Shariatzadeh for second time
Victoria Beckham enjoys holiday in Croatia, posts sweet snap of David, Harper on yacht

Victoria Beckham enjoys holiday in Croatia, posts sweet snap of David, Harper on yacht

Eight BTS fans hospitalised for their obsession with K-pop group

Eight BTS fans hospitalised for their obsession with K-pop group
'Petrified' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s private life ‘up for grabs’?

'Petrified' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s private life ‘up for grabs’?

Adele gears up to announce new dates for her Las Vegas residency gigs, report

Adele gears up to announce new dates for her Las Vegas residency gigs, report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘delusional have it all’ plan

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘delusional have it all’ plan

Latest

view all