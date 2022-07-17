 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B celebrates daughter’s birthday with a lovely mermaid themed party

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Cardi B is celebrating her firstborn child, Kulture with an elaborate birthday bash, and fans, cannot stop gushing.

The rapper-songwriter dropped some fun-filled pictures from the bash celebrating the fourth birthday of her daughter whom she shares with her husband Offset.

The Shake It hit-maker looked gorgeous as she donned a hot pink wig while dressed as a majestic mermaid for the themed bash.

The musician’s eye-catching updo was styled with a deep side-swept bang and a voluminous bun of curls.

She complemented it with a blend of bright pink and silver eyeshadow, which she topped with small rhinestones.

The music sensation further treated her 138 million followers with a video of a slew of videos to the app's Stories feature.

Kulture enjoyed her lavish celebration with her hair arranged in a similar fashion to her mom's.

