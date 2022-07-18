Jennifer Lopez exchanges vows with Ben Affleck in ‘a dress from an old movie’

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck wearing two different outfits on her big day, one of which was “from an old movie.”

In a video posted on her newsletter On the JLo, the Hollywood diva revealed she was saving the gorgeous white dress for so many years.

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," JLo could be heard saying in the video.

Lopez effortlessly looked chic as she modelled in the vintage sleeveless dress having a boat neck with a quilted texture.

For her dreamy low-key romantic nuptials, the second outfit that the singer – actor opted for was from Zuhair Murad’s collection.



The ethereal white dress featured long sleeves with off-the-shoulder details having a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train.

The 52-year-old mother of two wore a matching lace-trimmed veil while her beau took a white tuxedo jacket out from his closet for the wedding.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," the Marry Me star wrote in her newsletter.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she added. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."