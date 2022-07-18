 
world
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Reuters

Indian traders, shopkeepers plan nationwide protest against tax hikes

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 18, 2022

A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. —Reuters
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. —Reuters

  • Protests against hike in taxes on range of products and services.
  • Small traders and shopkeepers are a key constituency for Modi.
  • India's consumer price inflation hit an eight-year high of 7.79% in April.

NEW DELHI: Indian traders and shopkeepers will hold a nationwide protest next week against a hike in taxes on a range of products and services, including food grains and household items, that went into effect on Monday, a top official of a leading traders' group said.

"The 5% tax on a range of food products — which remained tax-free so far — and hike in rates on other household items has increased the inflation burden on the public and traders," said Pravin Khandelwal, president of the Confederation of All India Traders, which represents more than 10 million small shopkeepers and wholesalers.

He said the group's members would launch a nationwide series of protest meetings on July 26, starting in Bhopal, a state capital in central India and a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Related items

Small traders and shopkeepers are a key constituency for Modi, who introduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system in 2017 to replace about 20 federal and state taxes and to help unify Asia's third-largest economy.

A tax increase was approved last month to 18% from 12% for certain goods and services, including kitchenware. 

A finance ministry statement on Monday said the tax measures would include extending a 5% tax already imposed on branded food items such as rice, wheat, flour, pulses and dairy products to unbranded items sold in packages of up to 25 kilograms or 25 litres.

Analysts have said that higher taxes would put an additional burden on households that already face surging food and energy prices.

India's consumer price inflation hit an eight-year high of 7.79% in April and remainded above 7% in May and June. 

While traders have said Modi's GST was an improvement over the previous complicated tax regime, they have also raised objections to some elements, such as the compliance burden for small retailers.

More From World:

Khamenei adviser says Iran ‘capable of building nuclear bomb’

Khamenei adviser says Iran ‘capable of building nuclear bomb’
France and Britain on high alert as European heatwave turns deadly

France and Britain on high alert as European heatwave turns deadly
Russian TV worker who protested Ukraine war live on air briefly detained

Russian TV worker who protested Ukraine war live on air briefly detained
VIDEO: Monster fish that ‘indicates earthquakes underwater’ caught in Chile

VIDEO: Monster fish that ‘indicates earthquakes underwater’ caught in Chile
Kyrgyz imam says women's exposed thighs behind rising meat prices

Kyrgyz imam says women's exposed thighs behind rising meat prices
Dream come true: 90-year-old Indian woman visits ancestral home in Pakistan

Dream come true: 90-year-old Indian woman visits ancestral home in Pakistan
Ukraine president sacks security chief, cites hundreds of treason cases

Ukraine president sacks security chief, cites hundreds of treason cases
Sri Lanka puts emergency in place ahead of parliament's vote for new president

Sri Lanka puts emergency in place ahead of parliament's vote for new president
Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander

Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander
India's COVID vaccinations hit 2 billion, new cases at four-month high

India's COVID vaccinations hit 2 billion, new cases at four-month high
Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe
Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece

Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece

Latest

view all