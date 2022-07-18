 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian fails to spell Rapunzel as she channels her long blonde hair look

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Kim Kardashian fails to spell Rapunzel as she channels her long blonde hair look
Kim Kardashian fails to spell Rapunzel as she channels her long blonde hair look

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has delivered another fashion statement on her social media wall.

The fashion mogul has channeled her inner Disney Princess by giving some major Rapunzel vibes in new snaps.

The Kardashians star, 41, took to her Instagram on Saturday and dropped her gorgeous picture donning a platinum blonde wig, with long locks flowing about her, down to her feet.


"How the [expletive] you spell Rapunzel?! Repunzle? lol," Kardashian captioned the post as she shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her recent Allure shoot.

In the shared pictures, the SKIMS founder was seen sporting a nude bodysuit with matching evening gloves and see-through stilettos.

She posed on a couch as her long blonde extensions draped to the ground and finished her glam look with metallic silver eye makeup.

"You got it right," Kim’s hairstylist Chris McMillan wrote in the comments. "Lmaoooo who knows!" wrote Olivia Pierson.

For the unversed, the supermodel ditched her signature black hair color for a blonde hairstyle as she channeled the iconic Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala event.

More From Entertainment:

How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’

How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ditch lavish ceremony for fun, casual LA wedding

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ditch lavish ceremony for fun, casual LA wedding
Kendal Jenner goes on date with mystery man post split from Devin Booker

Kendal Jenner goes on date with mystery man post split from Devin Booker
Miles Teller reveals his wife Keleigh is Taylor Swift’s avid fan

Miles Teller reveals his wife Keleigh is Taylor Swift’s avid fan
Shakira hit out at media harassing her as they mobbed her car

Shakira hit out at media harassing her as they mobbed her car
Tom Cruise strikes poses with UK’s royal air force, Red Arrows hails new ‘wingman’

Tom Cruise strikes poses with UK’s royal air force, Red Arrows hails new ‘wingman’
Tristan Thompson ignores son Theo from Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson ignores son Theo from Maralee Nichols
Amber Heard’s nurse spills ‘jealous and nervous secrets’ about Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s nurse spills ‘jealous and nervous secrets’ about Johnny Depp
Emilia Clarke on living life ‘normally’ after two brain aneurysms: ‘It’s remarkable’

Emilia Clarke on living life ‘normally’ after two brain aneurysms: ‘It’s remarkable’
Meghan Markle ‘reprimanded’ Prince Harry’s friends: Here’s why

Meghan Markle ‘reprimanded’ Prince Harry’s friends: Here’s why
Jennifer Lopez exchanges vows with Ben Affleck in ‘a dress from an old movie’

Jennifer Lopez exchanges vows with Ben Affleck in ‘a dress from an old movie’
Meghan Markle’s ‘self-trusting’ parenting tactic ‘scrutinized’

Meghan Markle’s ‘self-trusting’ parenting tactic ‘scrutinized’

Latest

view all