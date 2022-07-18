 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'convinced' Prince William was ‘jealous’ of his success?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly convinced that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were ‘jealous’ of the success of their first royal tour of Oceania, as per a new book by royal expert Tom Bower.

The claim was made by Bower in his upcoming release, Revenge, in which he talks about Harry and Meghan managing to carry out 75 royal engagements successfully in just 16 days during their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

In an excerpt published by The Sun, Bower claimed: “On October 23, one week into the tour, the die was cast. Harry and Meghan seemed to have convinced themselves that William was jealous of their success in Australia.”

Prince Harry then allegedly proposed to ‘rewrite’ the Royal rulebook, with Bower saying: “The time was right for 'change'. They needed to break out of Kensington Palace’s claustrophobic fishbowl. Harry proposed that the Palace should rewrite the rulebook.”

“Rather than Meghan being a dutiful member of the supporting cast, she should star as a campaigner, independent of the Cambridges and even of the Queen… Perhaps encouraged by Harry, Meghan appeared to conjure a fantasy that she could provide the leadership the monarchy required.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to comment on Bower’s sensational claims in the book.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner goes for drive as ex Ben ties knot with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner goes for drive as ex Ben ties knot with Jennifer Lopez
'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'

'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'
Chris Evans looking for life partner: 'Someone that you want to live'

Chris Evans looking for life partner: 'Someone that you want to live'

Chris Hemsworth gushes over 'gorgeous lady!' Elsa Pataky on her birthday

Chris Hemsworth gushes over 'gorgeous lady!' Elsa Pataky on her birthday
Ashley Roberts stuns onlookers as she showcases her long legs in blue minidress

Ashley Roberts stuns onlookers as she showcases her long legs in blue minidress
Meghan Markle ‘hated’ being compared to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle ‘hated’ being compared to Kate Middleton
Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck’s last name after saying ‘I do’

Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck’s last name after saying ‘I do’
Meghan felt William, Kate failed to offer recognition she deserved

Meghan felt William, Kate failed to offer recognition she deserved
Meghan Markle’s anger at staff ‘fuelled by fury’ at Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle’s anger at staff ‘fuelled by fury’ at Prince Harry?
Lady Gaga kicks off ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, debuts ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more

Lady Gaga kicks off ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, debuts ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more
Meghan Markle ‘forced demands’ on media ‘wanted it my way’

Meghan Markle ‘forced demands’ on media ‘wanted it my way’
Kourtney Kardashian reveals wedding beauty tips to get ‘flawless’ look

Kourtney Kardashian reveals wedding beauty tips to get ‘flawless’ look

Latest

view all