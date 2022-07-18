Losing male sex chromosome can lead to ‘deadly’ heart failure

Computer illustration of the double-helix structure of the DNA. — Reuters

Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine found that men who experience loss of the Y chromosome may experience scarring of their heart muscle and, eventually, an early death.

Researcher Kenneth Walsh, PhD, says the study suggests that men who experience loss of the male sex chromosome can be treated by an existing drug that targets tissue scarring.

“The DNA of all our cells inevitably accumulate mutations as we age. This includes the loss of the entire Y chromosome within a subset of cells in men. Understanding that the body is a mosaic of acquired mutations provides clues about age-related diseases and the ageing process itself,” said Walsh in a university release.

“Studies that examine Y chromosome loss and other acquired mutations have great promise for the development of personalized medicines that are tailored to these specific mutations.”

The drug, Pirfenidone, has been approved and can treat a form of lung scarring but is currently under experiment for treating heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

Walsh believes that the drug can be particularly beneficial in treating Y chromosome loss, though more research needs to be conducted.

“Particularly past age 60, men die more rapidly than women. It’s as if they biologically age more quickly,” said Walsh. “There are more than 160 million males in the United States alone. The years of life lost due to the survival disadvantage of maleness is staggering. This new research provides clues as to why men have shorter lifespans than women.”

The study is published in the journal Science.