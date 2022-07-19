 
health
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Latest COVID variant has 'strange' symptom that only occurs at night

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Test tubes labelled COVID-19 Test Positive are seen in front of displayed words OMICRON SARS-COV-2 in this illustration taken December 11, 2021.— Reuters
Test tubes labelled "COVID-19 Test Positive" are seen in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken December 11, 2021.— Reuters

  • Initially, most unique symptom of COVID-19 was loss of taste and smell.
  • Subvariant BA.5 along with BA.4 have become dominant strains of virus now.
  • Latest variant shows new symptom: night sweats.

While initially the most unique symptom of COVID-19 was the loss of taste and smell, the latest variant is showing a new symptom: night sweats.

The subvariant BA.5, which is also known as the sibling of the Omicron variant, with BA.4, has become the dominant strain of the virus, reported IFL Science.

According to the CDC, in the US alone, the BA.5 strain accounts for 65% of COVID cases.

Related items

While talking to an Irish radio station NewsTalk, a Professor of biochemistry from Trinity College Dublin, Professor Luke O’Neill, said that one "extra" symptom of the subvariant he saw was night sweats.

“Isn’t that strange?" he said.

These subvariants are excellent at attacking the immune responses. Previously, if a person had been infected with SARS-CoV-2, they were considered safe from the virus after one cycle ended. With the subvariants, this is not the case anymore.

The BA.5's ability to reinfect is concerning to healthcare professionals.

Professor O’Neill explained that the differences in the symptoms existed partly due to genetic changes within the virus.

The slight changes that have occurred in the virus "might give rise to a slightly different disease", he elaborated.

"...with strangely enough night sweats being a feature."

More From Health:

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan reports 459 fresh cases, zero deaths

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan reports 459 fresh cases, zero deaths
Losing male sex chromosome can lead to ‘deadly’ heart failure

Losing male sex chromosome can lead to ‘deadly’ heart failure
Taking charcoal supplements could help fight obesity, study reveals

Taking charcoal supplements could help fight obesity, study reveals
Ghana confirms its first outbreak of highly infectious Marburg virus

Ghana confirms its first outbreak of highly infectious Marburg virus
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer in America

Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer in America
This baby with rare hair condition looks like Boris Johnson

This baby with rare hair condition looks like Boris Johnson
COVID-19 in Pakistan kills another five people

COVID-19 in Pakistan kills another five people
Pakistan records slight decline in daily COVID-19 cases

Pakistan records slight decline in daily COVID-19 cases
Negative social interactions may cause higher rates of depression in women

Negative social interactions may cause higher rates of depression in women
Eating fruits, vegetables could improve mental health, researchers say

Eating fruits, vegetables could improve mental health, researchers say
Children up to seven years of age need at least 10 hours of sleep

Children up to seven years of age need at least 10 hours of sleep
Could an avocado a day keep the doctor away?

Could an avocado a day keep the doctor away?

Latest

view all