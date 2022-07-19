 
Camila Cabello contracts COVID-19, shares health update via energetic TikTok clip

Cuban-American music sensation Camila Cabello has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer and songwriter turned to her social media handle to inform fans about her health status.

On Monday, the Havana famed singer, 25, shared the news in a high-spirited TikTok video. She captioned the short clip, “I got the rona,” using the novel virus' short internet abbreviation.


Updating her 16.6 million followers on the platform, the Cinderella actress made sure to entertain her admirers.

Using cough drops, chest rub, and NyQuil as props, Camila lip-synced the lyrics of Pitbull’s smashing hit number Watagatapitusberry.

The Señorita hitmaker was seen wearing a black t-shirt in the clip. She flaunted her makeup-free look in the video as well.

Just days earlier, Camila was spotted soaking up the sun on a South Florida beach.

