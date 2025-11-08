Jamie Lee Curtis embraces inner beauty in new post

Photo: Jamie Lee Curtis shares powerful message on inner beauty

Jamie Lee Curtis is keeping it real with her followers.

On Friday, November 7, the 66-year-old actress posted a close-up, makeup-free selfie on Instagram to remind fans that her polished red-carpet appearances come with support from a “team of helpers.”

Curtis also took a moment to clarify that she holds no judgment toward fellow stars who choose cosmetic procedures.

“It’s Freaky Friday,” she began in the caption.

“For the last weeks I have been promoting #ellamckay, Jim Brooks's new masterwork about families and how to survive them, as well as two different public celebrations of women in positions of power and possibility @variety @womeninfilmla.”

She added, “I have had a fantastic team of helpers both in my home and in my professional life that have helped me present a very pulled together version of myself, but the truth is that we all wake up and look in the mirror and when we do, we're looking at the problem and the solution and the possibilities. And right now I’m feeling hopeful and happy and very much here with all of you trudging our road of happy destiny, together!”

Curtis then emphasized her belief in giving people the grace to make choices about their own bodies, whether that includes cosmetic help or embracing natural aging, making it clear that empowerment looks different for everyone.

She closed with a line that resonated through her comments section, “MAKE GOOD CHOICES today if you have them and fight for your RIGHT to have them if you don't.”