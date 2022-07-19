 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s whole life became ‘two-faced sham’ since meeting Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle was recently accused of making Prince Harry’s life a ‘two-faced sham’ because of her ‘manipulative social-climbing streak’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were slammed by Piers Morgan after the British prince addressed the United Nations (UN), General Assembly, on Nelson Mandela Day.

In his opinion for The Sun, the Good Morning Britain host wrote, “His (Harry’s) whole life since meeting the equally disingenuous and virtue-signalling Meghan Markle, whose manipulative, controlling and cynically social-climbing streak is so comprehensively exposed in Tom Bower’s new book ‘Revenge’, has become a ridiculously two-faced sham.”

“There’s nothing he loves more, in his new capacity as renegade duty-devoid runaway royal, than getting up on his public preaching pulpit in front of the media he despises, but uses for constant self-promotion, to tell us how we should do the complete opposite to what he does,” Morgan added.

