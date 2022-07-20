 
world
Reuters

WATCH: Italy's oldest student graduates again aged 98

Reuters

Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italys oldest student, celebrates after graduating from his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy during his graduation at the University of Palermo, in Palermo, Italy, July 29, 2020. — Reuters
ROME: Giuseppe Paterno, who is 98, has become Italy's oldest graduate — again.

Paterno has added a master's in history and philosophy from the University of Palermo to an initial degree in the same subjects he earned there two years ago.

He passed the latest degree with top marks, again, his proud family said on Facebook.

He has no plans to rest and wants to write a novel using his trusty typewriter.

Born in 1923, Paterno grew up in a poor family in Sicily and despite his love of books and studying, he wasn't able to go to university as a young man.

Instead, he served in the navy during World War Two from the age of 20 and went on to be a railway worker.

