 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘criticized’ for choosing Meghan Markle: ‘Must be nuts!’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Prince Harry ‘criticized’ for choosing Meghan Markle: ‘Must be nuts!’
Prince Harry ‘criticized’ for choosing Meghan Markle: ‘Must be nuts!’

Prince Harry was once branded ‘nuts’ by his old Eton pals when they kept getting reprimanded by Meghan Markle for ‘sexist’ comments.

The incident is broken down in Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Megan, Harry, And The War Between The Windsors.

In it, a sit-down with 16 of Harry’s closest pals is highlighted.

The meeting included risqué comments, colorful language, and clashing views.

It allegedly reached a point where even Harry “had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction” which came after “endless banter, jokes – and a lot of drinking.”

An extract of the new book, highlighted by The Sun features includes a recap of the entire night.

It reads, "Their jokes, involving sexism, feminism, and transgender people, ricocheted around the living rooms and dining rooms.

“Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values

“According to Harry’s friends, again and again, she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt."

Some of Prince Harry’s friends even started to ‘raise concerns’ after the countless reprimands, that Meghan Markle’s “wokery” would make it impossible for “Harry’s world to be her world.”

They also shared ‘fears’ surrounding her “lacking humor” and even continued on till the next day, in the car, where phones pinged with accusations and one pal even wrote, “Harry must be [expletive] nuts.”

Other incidents, like the wedding of Skippy, and Prince Harry’s pal Tom Inskip from Eton were also featured, and it included accounts of Meghan Markle acting ‘princessy’ and refusing to mingle with and eat alongside Harry’s friends. 

More From Entertainment:

Dancehall entertainer Merciless dies aged 51

Dancehall entertainer Merciless dies aged 51
Netflix losing subscribers for second quarter in a row

Netflix losing subscribers for second quarter in a row
Prince Harry 'urged' to tell 'truth' by Meghan Markle as memoir date looms

Prince Harry 'urged' to tell 'truth' by Meghan Markle as memoir date looms
Nelson Mandela grandson reveals why Prince Harry was 'ideal' for UN Speech

Nelson Mandela grandson reveals why Prince Harry was 'ideal' for UN Speech
'New York-smart' Meghan Markle makes Harry 'inwardly awkward' at UN

'New York-smart' Meghan Markle makes Harry 'inwardly awkward' at UN
Prince Harry did UN speech to bag 'money', stay in Netflix good books

Prince Harry did UN speech to bag 'money', stay in Netflix good books
Vanessa Bryant congratulates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding

Vanessa Bryant congratulates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding

Prince Harry was mad at Meghan at UN event?

Prince Harry was mad at Meghan at UN event?

Angry Shakira chooses not to react to Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck

Angry Shakira chooses not to react to Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck

K-Pop star J-Hope to make music history at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago

K-Pop star J-Hope to make music history at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago
Brad Pitt talks about his new film with Sandra Bullock

Brad Pitt talks about his new film with Sandra Bullock

Latest

view all