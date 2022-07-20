Prince Harry ‘criticized’ for choosing Meghan Markle: ‘Must be nuts!’

Prince Harry was once branded ‘nuts’ by his old Eton pals when they kept getting reprimanded by Meghan Markle for ‘sexist’ comments.

The incident is broken down in Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Megan, Harry, And The War Between The Windsors.

In it, a sit-down with 16 of Harry’s closest pals is highlighted.

The meeting included risqué comments, colorful language, and clashing views.

It allegedly reached a point where even Harry “had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction” which came after “endless banter, jokes – and a lot of drinking.”

An extract of the new book, highlighted by The Sun features includes a recap of the entire night.

It reads, "Their jokes, involving sexism, feminism, and transgender people, ricocheted around the living rooms and dining rooms.

“Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values

“According to Harry’s friends, again and again, she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt."

Some of Prince Harry’s friends even started to ‘raise concerns’ after the countless reprimands, that Meghan Markle’s “wokery” would make it impossible for “Harry’s world to be her world.”

They also shared ‘fears’ surrounding her “lacking humor” and even continued on till the next day, in the car, where phones pinged with accusations and one pal even wrote, “Harry must be [expletive] nuts.”

Other incidents, like the wedding of Skippy, and Prince Harry’s pal Tom Inskip from Eton were also featured, and it included accounts of Meghan Markle acting ‘princessy’ and refusing to mingle with and eat alongside Harry’s friends.