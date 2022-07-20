Khloe Kardashian and her new flame decide to only meet once a week

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly taking things slow and does not meet her mystery man more than once a week.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the reality TV star and her new flame are “very happy” together, adding, they've decided to "take it slow and aren't seeing each other more than once a week."

Meanwhile, another source told E! News that the 38-year-old dating here and there and her newfound romance "is not serious."

"She's been low-key and hasn't dated much lately," another source told the outlet. "Khloe is definitely very open to dating but isn't forcing anything."

Previously, it was reported that Kardashian was going out with a private equity investor, who she was introduced to through sister Kim Kardashian.

The identity of the mystery man has not been revealed up till now neither were the two spotted together while on a date.