Thursday Jul 21 2022
WhatsApp will soon allow users to hide online status

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is seen in front of a displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters
Instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out a new update, bringing the version to 2.22.16.12 for Android users through the Google Play Beta Programme, WABetaInfo reported.

In a report, the WhatsApp tracker said that the messaging app has provided the option to beta users to hide their online status, but for all other users, it will roll out the option in a future update.

In the above screenshot, it can be seen that the app is planning on adding a new section to the privacy settings. In that, users can go to the “Last Seen” option and switch the setting as they like.

“Unfortunately, since this feature is under development, it is not available to users because it is not ready, but we should be happy because WhatsApp is working on this feature from this update,” WABetaInfo added.

