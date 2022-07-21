 
health
Study shows 10,000 steps a day can lower risk of death among diabetics

Woman walking in a park. — Unsplash
  • Study surveys 1,700 American patients found.
  • Half of the diabetics were male and took 6,300 steps per day.
  • Over nine years, 200 prediabetic and 138 diabetic adults had died.

Diabetes patients who find it tough to maintain their blood sugar levels can reduce the risk of early death by walking 10,000 steps a day, a study that surveyed 1,700 American patients found.

Researchers from the University of Seville, Spain, studied patients with prediabetes and diabetes extracting data from the CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

More than half of the prediabetic individuals were male and took about 8,500 steps a day. Half of the diabetics were also male and took 6,300 steps per day.

Over the past nine years, 200 prediabetic and 138 diabetic adults had died. Those who had survived were the ones who had walked approximately 10,000 steps a day.

Researchers removed nearly 20% of people from the study as their accelerometry data (the count of their steps) was invalid.

Web MD said that a doctor can guide patients into walking 10,000 steps if that seems like an impossible task to do.

The findings of the study were published in Diabetes Care.

