Three men have died from severe injuries during Spain’s annual bull run festivals in Valencia.

The traditional bous al carrer (bull-running) in the Valencia region takes place every year, with hundreds of people aiming to outrun bulls through towns. However, the festival has garnered criticism around the world, considering 20 people have been killed in the last eight years from severe injuries.



In the last two weeks, three men died in Valencia’s region during the bull festival.

A 56-year-old was tossed in the air by a bull, suffered a serious traumatic brain injury and died in a hospital in Valencia nine days later.

Another, aged 50, also died in hospital after a bull pierced his lung.

In yet another case, a 64-year-old French tourist died after suffering wounds.

The mayor of Melania said that the accidents were a risk people took by choice.

Pacma, Spain's party for the animals, has been adamant about shutting down the bull festivals and again repeated its criticism this year. They also called out organizers of the three Valencia festivals for threatening the lives of citizens and abusing animals.