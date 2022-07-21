 
world
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Three participants die after suffering injuries from annual Spanish bull run

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Participants grapple against a Jose Cebada Gago bull during the fifth encierro (bull run) of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 11, 2022. — AFP Photo
Participants grapple against a Jose Cebada Gago bull during the fifth "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 11, 2022. — AFP Photo

Three men have died from severe injuries during Spain’s annual bull run festivals in Valencia.

The traditional bous al carrer (bull-running) in the Valencia region takes place every year, with hundreds of people aiming to outrun bulls through towns. However, the festival has garnered criticism around the world, considering 20 people have been killed in the last eight years from severe injuries.

In the last two weeks, three men died in Valencia’s region during the bull festival.

A 56-year-old was tossed in the air by a bull, suffered a serious traumatic brain injury and died in a hospital in Valencia nine days later.

Another, aged 50, also died in hospital after a bull pierced his lung.

In yet another case, a 64-year-old French tourist died after suffering wounds.

The mayor of Melania said that the accidents were a risk people took by choice.

Pacma, Spain's party for the animals, has been adamant about shutting down the bull festivals and again repeated its criticism this year. They also called out organizers of the three Valencia festivals for threatening the lives of citizens and abusing animals.

More From World:

Renowned coffeehouse says it has had enough of its open-bathroom policy

Renowned coffeehouse says it has had enough of its open-bathroom policy
US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Celebrated British Pakistani chef opens trendy London café

Celebrated British Pakistani chef opens trendy London café
Indian man sets himself on fire along with wife, son over financial issues

Indian man sets himself on fire along with wife, son over financial issues
Most countries 'woefully unprepared' for changing climate: analysis

Most countries 'woefully unprepared' for changing climate: analysis
Ancient Greek shipwreck full of treasures discovered near Alexandria

Ancient Greek shipwreck full of treasures discovered near Alexandria
China fines Didi Global $1.2 bln, fuelling hopes of thaw in regulatory crackdown

China fines Didi Global $1.2 bln, fuelling hopes of thaw in regulatory crackdown
Netflix CEO says TV will die within 10 years, but is that true?

Netflix CEO says TV will die within 10 years, but is that true?
Sri Lanka swears in new president amid worst economic crisis in decades

Sri Lanka swears in new president amid worst economic crisis in decades
Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man steal over $1.7 million wine

Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man steal over $1.7 million wine
World's oldest known male giant panda, An An, dies at 35

World's oldest known male giant panda, An An, dies at 35
UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan

UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan

Latest

view all