 
world
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
AFP

India's Sonia Gandhi questioned in money laundering case

By
AFP

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Indian Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi (R) leaves her residence accompanied with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi (L) and her son Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) for questioning in an alleged money laundering case at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in New Delhi on July 21, 2022. — AFP
Indian Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi (R) leaves her residence accompanied with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi (L) and her son Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) for questioning in an alleged money laundering case at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in New Delhi on July 21, 2022. — AFP

  • Authorities are probing a decade-old complaint filed by BJP lawmaker, who accuses Gandhi family of misusing Congress funds.
  • The Gandhi family has denied the allegations and Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party of misusing its power.
  • Leaders of several opposition parties have issued a joint statement condemning the investigation.

NEW DELHI: Indian investigators on Thursday summoned Sonia Gandhi, president of the Opposition Congress party, for questioning on money laundering accusations that her allies have blamed on an abuse of government power.

The 75-year-old has been a driving influence in her once-dominant party since the 1991 assassination of her husband, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and heir to a political dynasty that stretches back to the country's independence from Britain.

Authorities are probing a decade-old complaint filed by a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who accused her family of misusing Congress funds to buy a now-defunct newspaper business and personally acquire its highly valuable property portfolio.

The Gandhi family has denied the allegations and Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party of misusing its power.

Related items

"Our nation's institutional agencies cannot be pawns in BJP's vendetta politics. The misuse of (the Enforcement Directorate) to attack opposition needs to stop," Congress tweeted Thursday.

Gandhi was initially summoned last month by the Enforcement Directorate, which probes financial crimes in India, but her questioning was delayed after she was hospitalised with a coronavirus infection.

Her son Rahul, who leads the party in parliament, was questioned for several days in June over the same allegations.

On Thursday, Sonia was accompanied by Rahul and her daughter Priyanka as she travelled to the Enforcement Directorate's office for questioning, arriving at around 1 pm local time, according to local media.

Leaders of several opposition parties issued a joint statement Thursday condemning the investigation.

Modi's government had "unleashed a relentless campaign against its opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies," the letter read.

"Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner," its signatories wrote.

More From World:

Tribal candidate wins Indian presidential election: partial results

Tribal candidate wins Indian presidential election: partial results
Three participants die after suffering injuries from annual Spanish bull run

Three participants die after suffering injuries from annual Spanish bull run

Renowned coffeehouse says it has had enough of its open-bathroom policy

Renowned coffeehouse says it has had enough of its open-bathroom policy
US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Celebrated British Pakistani chef opens trendy London café

Celebrated British Pakistani chef opens trendy London café
Indian man sets himself on fire along with wife, son over financial issues

Indian man sets himself on fire along with wife, son over financial issues
Most countries 'woefully unprepared' for changing climate: analysis

Most countries 'woefully unprepared' for changing climate: analysis
Ancient Greek shipwreck full of treasures discovered near Alexandria

Ancient Greek shipwreck full of treasures discovered near Alexandria
China fines Didi Global $1.2 bln, fuelling hopes of thaw in regulatory crackdown

China fines Didi Global $1.2 bln, fuelling hopes of thaw in regulatory crackdown
Netflix CEO says TV will die within 10 years, but is that true?

Netflix CEO says TV will die within 10 years, but is that true?
Sri Lanka swears in new president amid worst economic crisis in decades

Sri Lanka swears in new president amid worst economic crisis in decades
Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man steal over $1.7 million wine

Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man steal over $1.7 million wine

Latest

view all