Bride cuts ties with friend over 'ugly' wedding invites

People opined that even a kid could have designed a better-looking wedding invitation. — Reddit

A bride-to-be recently ended her friendship over “ugly” wedding invites after asking her graphic designer friend to make them in order to save money.

The angry bride took to Reddit to share her story and posted the invite pictures, which looked like an easy design even non-designers could make.

"Bride asked a friend of hers who was studying graphic design to design her invites," she wrote. “This looks like Times New Roman [font] on a snowflake background!"

According to the bride, her mom could make better designs without having any expertise.

The bride also mentioned that she offered to pay her friend for the design but when she saw the disappointing samples, she decided otherwise.

“This was not made with love,” wrote one Reddit user.

“As a fellow creative that has been asked to do 'free favours', this is something I would 100 per cent whip up so I would never again be asked to do 'free favours' in the future,” commented another.

After receiving the wedding invites, the bride’s mother stepped in to “save the day” and create better alternatives.