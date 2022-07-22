Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem qualifies for men's javelin throw final in US

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan qualifies for the final of the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.— Twitter/@arshadnadeem

Arshad threw at a distance of 81.71 metres during his group B qualifying round to finish ninth overall and secure his spot in the final, which is set to take place on July 23.



Arshad threw at a distance of 81.71 metres during his group B qualifying round to finish ninth overall and secure his spot in the final, which is set to take place on July 23.

The 25-year-old Pakistani javelin thrower was placed in group B and threw the javelin second in a sequence. He could throw 76.15 metres on his first attempt and 74.38 metres on his second.



However, his best performance came in his third attempt, when he achieved 81.71m, keeping him among the top 12 to qualify for the final.

This was also his best throw of the season.

Arshad will be joined by Anderson Peters of Germany, Neeraj Chopra of India, Julian Weber of Germany, Jakub Vedlejch of the Czech Republic, Ehab Abdelrahman of Egypt, Oliver Helander of Finland, Roderick Genki Dean of Japan, Curtis Thompson of the US, Andrian Maldare of the Maldives, Rohit Yadav of India, and Lassi Etelatalo of Finland.

Arshad rose to prominence last year when he qualified for the final of the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Pakistani athlete to compete in the final of any track and field event in Olympic history.