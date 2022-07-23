 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
A time when THIS popular influencer revealed her obsession with Johnny Depp

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Johnny Depp has reached a new popularity milestone on Instagram after his ex-wife Amber Heard filed to appeal the verdict in the defamation lawsuit that she recently lost to her former husband.

Amid this, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, have resurfaced an old interview of the popular influencer and model Kim Kardashian revealed that as a teenager she was obsessed with Depp.

In a 2014 interview with Australia Daily, the fashion mogul, 41, said, "I was obsessed with Johnny Depp when I was a teenager. I thought he was so hot. He was gorgeous and had that bad-boy streak – especially when he was with Winona Rider and then Kate Moss.”

Back in 2014, while speaking to Female First, the SKIMS founder, who is currently dating Pete Davidson revealed, "Kourtney and I actually shared a room together at one point growing up. I loved Johnny Depp, I was obsessed with him, and she was really into Leonardo DiCaprio, so we had cutouts of them on our wall next to our Michael Jackson posters.”

When Kim’s comment came out, Depp was dating Heard. Later, in 2015, the Rum Diary pair got married and in 2016, Heard obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp after she filed for divorce. 

