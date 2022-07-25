 
Monday Jul 25 2022
Nicole Shanahan not yet reacts to ‘romantic’ affair with Elon Musk

Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan has not yet reacted to alleged 'romantic' affair claims with Billionaire Elon Musk.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified sources as saying, the Tesla chief had engaged in a brief affair with his friend Brin’s wife Shanahan.

The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires' long friendship.

However, when Shanahan was contacted by the WSJ, she did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the Tesla chief has denied 'romantic' affair with Shanahan saying ‘Nothing romantic’.

Musk tweeted, "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

