Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reveals teaser for his biopic

Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar's biopic teaser. — Twitter/shoaib100mph

Sports biopics are not a new concept in other countries. However, former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar's biopic will be the first in Pakistan, as the ace legend pacer announced the upcoming release of his biopic on social media.

Akhtar, on Sunday, tweeted a preview for the movie with the description, “Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my biopic, "Rawalpindi Express — Running Against The Odds".

“If you think you know a lot already, you’re mistaken. You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. An international project by Q Film Productions [and the] first foreign film about a Pakistani sportsman," he said.

The short clip showed Akhtar's figure sprinting with his back turned towards the camera in a hazy frame with train tracks in the centre. A train siren could be heard in the background, but no locomotive could be seen, as the camera focused on him and his number 14 jersey. The film's release date was also mentioned in the teaser.

Bringing to fruition an idea that the filmmaker had back in 2016, Muhammad Faraz Qaiser described it as "a dream come true."

The former Pakistan cricket team pacer took 178, 247, and 19 wickets in three different formats during 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is. Batters were afraid of him because of his speed, not because of his wicket totals. The fastest ever recorded cricket delivery is 161kmph from him (vs New Zealand, 2002).