 
sports
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
SDSports desk

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reveals teaser for his biopic

By
SDSports desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtars biopic teaser. — Twitter/shoaib100mph
Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar's biopic teaser. — Twitter/shoaib100mph

Sports biopics are not a new concept in other countries. However, former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar's biopic will be the first in Pakistan, as the ace legend pacer announced the upcoming release of his biopic on social media.

Akhtar, on Sunday, tweeted a preview for the movie with the description, “Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my biopic, "Rawalpindi Express — Running Against The Odds".

“If you think you know a lot already, you’re mistaken. You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. An international project by Q Film Productions [and the] first foreign film about a Pakistani sportsman," he said.

The short clip showed Akhtar's figure sprinting with his back turned towards the camera in a hazy frame with train tracks in the centre. A train siren could be heard in the background, but no locomotive could be seen, as the camera focused on him and his number 14 jersey. The film's release date was also mentioned in the teaser.

Bringing to fruition an idea that the filmmaker had back in 2016, Muhammad Faraz Qaiser described it as "a dream come true."

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reveals teaser for his biopic

The former Pakistan cricket team pacer took 178, 247, and 19 wickets in three different formats during 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is. Batters were afraid of him because of his speed, not because of his wicket totals. The fastest ever recorded cricket delivery is 161kmph from him (vs New Zealand, 2002).

More From Sports:

Pak vs SL: Sri Lankan spinners rattle Pakistan in second Test

Pak vs SL: Sri Lankan spinners rattle Pakistan in second Test
33-year-old Pakistani becomes youngest judge of international bodybuilding competitions

33-year-old Pakistani becomes youngest judge of international bodybuilding competitions
Sania Mirza's cute yet basic look leaves fans awestruck

Sania Mirza's cute yet basic look leaves fans awestruck
Omar, Yashal hope to make presence felt in US Junior Amateurs

Omar, Yashal hope to make presence felt in US Junior Amateurs
Zaheer Abbas is feeling a lot better, confirms wife

Zaheer Abbas is feeling a lot better, confirms wife
‘Institutionally racist’: Board of Cricket Scotland resigns after racism allegations

‘Institutionally racist’: Board of Cricket Scotland resigns after racism allegations
Comparison with Steve Smith is wrong: Shadab Khan

Comparison with Steve Smith is wrong: Shadab Khan
Pak vs SL: Mathews, Chandimal revive Sri Lanka in second Test

Pak vs SL: Mathews, Chandimal revive Sri Lanka in second Test
Arshad Nadeem secures 5th place at World Athletics Championships with season's best throw

Arshad Nadeem secures 5th place at World Athletics Championships with season's best throw
Pak vs SL: Nauman Ali to replace Shaheen Afridi in final Test

Pak vs SL: Nauman Ali to replace Shaheen Afridi in final Test
Erin Holland says Mohammad Rizwan was 'unbelievable' in PSL

Erin Holland says Mohammad Rizwan was 'unbelievable' in PSL

'Satisfied' ECB security team concludes crucial Pakistan visit

'Satisfied' ECB security team concludes crucial Pakistan visit

Latest

view all