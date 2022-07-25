Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lay down guns to repair rift with Royal Family?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are "on course to cause as much trouble as possible" for the Royal Family, photographer Charles Rae has claimed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are reported to have been handed an invitation to join the Queen at Balmoral for her annual summer retreat in Scotland, don't seem to lay down guns to repair rift.

Charles Rae believes that Harry and Meghan, who skipped the family reunion last year due to standing coronavirus restrictions, might not return to the UK for the event this year either.



Rae told GB News: "It's slightly bit more than a rumour because staff have been told at Balmoral to prepare for the visit. They're preparing for the visit of all members of the Royal Family who turn up at different times.



"It's not unusual, or a very big surprise, she has invited Harry and obviously Meghan because he's still her grandson. People are saying this is an olive branch, trying to keep the peace and everything else.

"If they do turn out at Balmoral, which I'm doubtful that they will, at least they might get more than 15 minutes with the Queen which is what they got at the Jubilee."

Asked by presenter Stephen Dixon why he did not think the Duke and Duchess might return, Mr Rae said: "I just think Harry and Meghan are on a course to cause as much problems as possible."

Some experts believe that if Meghan and Harry won't make amends with their royal relatives as if they bury the hatchet they won't have any reason to remain in the spotlight.