 
world
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
TDTech desk

Elon Musk rubbishes rumours of dying friendship with Google co-founder

By
TDTech desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Tesla boss and multi-billionaire Elon Musk (L) and Google co-founder Sergey Brin. — AFP/Twitter/File
Tesla boss and multi-billionaire Elon Musk (L) and Google co-founder Sergey Brin. — AFP/Twitter/File

Tesla boss and multi-billionaire Elon Musk rubbished rumours of him ending his friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin, clapping back at rumours of an affair with Brin’s wife.

"Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!" Musk writes on Twitter.

He also denied a report that he had been involved in an affair with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.

Terming his relationship with Nicole as "nothing romantic", Musk said that he met her twice in three years and that too in public. 

Related items

Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had a brief affair with Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, late last year. Brin filed for divorce earlier this year and allegedly ended his long-time friendship with Musk, according to the paper.

However, some sources told WSJ that Musk begged for forgiveness from Brin on one knee after the affair. Although Brin acknowledged Musk’s attempt at reconciliation, the two still aren’t speaking regularly.

Brin, 48, and Shanahan, 33, separated but continued living together at the time of the affair in December, a source told WSJ.

Brin told the media, that they decided to divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”.

More From World:

Women with hijab face job discrimination, study finds strong evidence

Women with hijab face job discrimination, study finds strong evidence
Pakistani man appears in court for murdering female student in UK

Pakistani man appears in court for murdering female student in UK
Elon Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife

Elon Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife
China's population expected to start to shrink before 2025

China's population expected to start to shrink before 2025
At least 17 dead after boat carrying Haitian migrants capsizes in The Bahamas

At least 17 dead after boat carrying Haitian migrants capsizes in The Bahamas
White House says Biden 'significantly' improved since COVID diagnosis

White House says Biden 'significantly' improved since COVID diagnosis
Man executed for burning wife to death during livestream

Man executed for burning wife to death during livestream
Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa in Singapore

Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa in Singapore
China launches second space station module, Wentian

China launches second space station module, Wentian
Panama Papers whistle-blower says Russia 'wants me dead'

Panama Papers whistle-blower says Russia 'wants me dead'
Biden has sore throat and body aches, but COVID symptoms improving: physician

Biden has sore throat and body aches, but COVID symptoms improving: physician
Video shows man heroically saving girl’s life from fifth-floor fall

Video shows man heroically saving girl’s life from fifth-floor fall

Latest

view all