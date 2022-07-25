Elon Musk rubbishes rumours of dying friendship with Google co-founder

Tesla boss and multi-billionaire Elon Musk (L) and Google co-founder Sergey Brin. — AFP/Twitter/File

Tesla boss and multi-billionaire Elon Musk rubbished rumours of him ending his friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin, clapping back at rumours of an affair with Brin’s wife.



"Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!" Musk writes on Twitter.

He also denied a report that he had been involved in an affair with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.

Terming his relationship with Nicole as "nothing romantic", Musk said that he met her twice in three years and that too in public.

Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had a brief affair with Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, late last year. Brin filed for divorce earlier this year and allegedly ended his long-time friendship with Musk, according to the paper.



However, some sources told WSJ that Musk begged for forgiveness from Brin on one knee after the affair. Although Brin acknowledged Musk’s attempt at reconciliation, the two still aren’t speaking regularly.



Brin, 48, and Shanahan, 33, separated but continued living together at the time of the affair in December, a source told WSJ.

Brin told the media, that they decided to divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”.