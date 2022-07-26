 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham shares sweet tribute for parents on 51st marriage anniversary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Victoria Beckham shares sweet tribute for parents on 51st marriage anniversary
Victoria Beckham shares sweet tribute for parents on 51st marriage anniversary

Victoria Beckham celebrated her parents Jackie and Anthony Adams’ 51st wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girls dropped snaps of the couple with a heartwarming note for them.

“Happy anniversary!! 51 years!! We love you both so much!!!,” David Beckham’s ladylove captioned the photos.

“Your marriage is an inspiration to us every day,” Victoria added.

The first photograph featured the couple from the back side while they stood in front of a gorgeous lake whereas the second showed them posing for the photo at a dinner table.

“Thank you!!! I’m sure your marriage is also an inspiration to lots of people,” the fashion designer’s mother responded in the comment section.

“Love you all so so much. Have a fantastic holiday. Xxx” she added.

Victoria’s son Romeo Beckham also dropped some hearts for his grandparents while David shared two images of the couple on his stories on the photo sharing app.

“We love you,” the sports star captioned the first photo. “Happy anniversary. 51 years today.”

Victoria Beckham shares sweet tribute for parents on 51st marriage anniversary


Victoria Beckham shares sweet tribute for parents on 51st marriage anniversary


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'arrogance' is simply shocking: 'She has fractious relationships'

Meghan Markle 'arrogance' is simply shocking: 'She has fractious relationships'
Prince Harry 'ghastly' memoir 'ghostwritten' by wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'ghastly' memoir 'ghostwritten' by wife Meghan Markle
'Poison blooded' Prince Harry 'will not mind' hurting William over memoir: Expert

'Poison blooded' Prince Harry 'will not mind' hurting William over memoir: Expert
Meghan Markle 'clearly' married into royals because of 'status': Biographer

Meghan Markle 'clearly' married into royals because of 'status': Biographer
IVE announces comeback date with their new album 'After Like'

IVE announces comeback date with their new album 'After Like'
WJSN Exy and Yeoreum test positive for COVID-19

WJSN Exy and Yeoreum test positive for COVID-19
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their Royal titles after Duke's memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their Royal titles after Duke's memoir?
Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism

Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism
Prince Harry slammed for his 'outright criticism of US government'

Prince Harry slammed for his 'outright criticism of US government'
Gigi Hadid puts her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown

Gigi Hadid puts her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown
Meghan Markle turned ‘arrogant’ on ‘Suits’ set after finding Prince Harry

Meghan Markle turned ‘arrogant’ on ‘Suits’ set after finding Prince Harry

Royals ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s role on 'Suits’ before wedding to Harry

Royals ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s role on 'Suits’ before wedding to Harry

Latest

view all