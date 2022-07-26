 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is 'creature of Hollywood', she knows 'social media' will pay her bills

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

arkle is creature of Hollywood, she knows social media will pay her bills
arkle is 'creature of Hollywood', she knows 'social media' will pay her bills

Meghan Markle has a social media army protecting her from negative hearsay.

Speaking to GB News, author Tom Bower shared how Meghan is in full 'control' of what is said about her on the internet.

Mr Bower said: "I'm on social media, so I had the pleasure of reading their vitriol. Of course, she does. Meghan is a person who owns the narrative, that being part of the problem.

"I mean, she came to London to be part of the royal family. She couldn't understand what she was and most importantly, she wasn't in control of everything. And that's why of course, she had fractious relationships with so many people. 

He added: "So, I'm convinced she has a very talented staff, they're hard-working. They know how important the brand market is. And they will be keeping in touch with what is being said.

"And with everything that's being said, because however much people pay attention to my book, there are many people, I'm told, that love the book and the book is now number one best-seller.

"So, that can't be of much pleasure to Meghan. So, I think she is very much in control of what is being said and she's utterly passionate about her image.

"I mean, that is the thing that matters. She's a creature of Hollywood. She knows that celebrity images are what earns them money.

"That's what she must protect," Tim Bower said.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Rock says it loud and clear, ‘I am 'not a victim' after Will Smith’s slap

Chris Rock says it loud and clear, ‘I am 'not a victim' after Will Smith’s slap
‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Victoria Beckham shares sweet tribute for parents on 51st marriage anniversary

Victoria Beckham shares sweet tribute for parents on 51st marriage anniversary
Queen allowed Sarah Ferguson to keep her wedding tiara BUT not Meghan Markle

Queen allowed Sarah Ferguson to keep her wedding tiara BUT not Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle 'arrogance' is simply shocking: 'She has fractious relationships'

Meghan Markle 'arrogance' is simply shocking: 'She has fractious relationships'
Prince Harry 'ghastly' memoir 'ghostwritten' by wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'ghastly' memoir 'ghostwritten' by wife Meghan Markle
'Poison blooded' Prince Harry 'will not mind' hurting William over memoir: Expert

'Poison blooded' Prince Harry 'will not mind' hurting William over memoir: Expert
Meghan Markle 'clearly' married into royals because of 'status': Biographer

Meghan Markle 'clearly' married into royals because of 'status': Biographer
IVE announces comeback date with their new album 'After Like'

IVE announces comeback date with their new album 'After Like'
WJSN Exy and Yeoreum test positive for COVID-19

WJSN Exy and Yeoreum test positive for COVID-19
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their Royal titles after Duke's memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their Royal titles after Duke's memoir?
Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism

Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism

Latest

view all