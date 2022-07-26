Prince Andrew climbing on the shoulders of Beatrice, Eugenie for royal return

Prince Andrew wants to make return to royal life through his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

Royal commentator Neil Sean on his YouTube channel said: "Andrew wants to make a return which he thinks could be achieved by his daughters carrying out charitable work."

Mr Sean also adds how the sisters are hurt by cousin Prince William and uncle Prince Charles handling the banishment of their father.

"According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles.

"It stems from the deal organized by William, the Queen, and Prince Charles to remove their father Prince Andrew from royal duties following his disgrace in recent years.



"The thawing between the two families has been difficult.

"Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy.

"They are reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life."