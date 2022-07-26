Lower libido, hair loss among long COVID-19 symptoms: study

Representational image. — Unsplash

Study shows many long COVID-19 symptoms affect people persistently including lower libido and hair loss.

Around two million people in UK are affected by long COVID-19 symptoms.

Some symptoms are loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain etc.

A new study, published in Nature Medicine, has revealed that there are many long COVID-19 symptoms that affect people persistently including lower libido and hair loss.

People with a primary care record of infection with the virus causing COVID-19 were likely to have 62 symptoms frequently 12 weeks after initial infection, in comparison to those who haven't contracted the virus.



Some of them are loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain, others include amnesia, an inability to perform familiar movements or commands, and hallucinations.



However, hair loss and low libido were among the symptoms that are not commonly known and are found to be associated with the coronavirus beyond 12 weeks.