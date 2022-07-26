 
health
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Lower libido, hair loss among long COVID-19 symptoms: study

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Representational image. — Unsplash
Representational image. — Unsplash

  • Study shows many long COVID-19 symptoms affect people persistently including lower libido and hair loss.
  • Around two million people in UK are affected by long COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Some symptoms are loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain etc.

People suffer from persistent symptoms after contracting COVID-19 that are known as long COVID symptoms. 

Around two million people in the United Kingdom are affected by the long symptoms of the coronavirus. 

A new study, published in Nature Medicine, has revealed that there are many long COVID-19 symptoms that affect people persistently including lower libido and hair loss. 

People with a primary care record of infection with the virus causing COVID-19 were likely to have 62 symptoms frequently 12 weeks after initial infection, in comparison to those who haven't contracted the virus. 

Some of them are loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain, others include amnesia, an inability to perform familiar movements or commands, and hallucinations.

However, hair loss and low libido were among the symptoms that are not commonly known and are found to be associated with the coronavirus beyond 12 weeks. 

More From Health:

Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in US: CDC

Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in US: CDC
Monkeypox symptoms, diagnosis, treatments and vaccines

Monkeypox symptoms, diagnosis, treatments and vaccines
Pakistan logs 371 fresh COVID cases, one death overnight

Pakistan logs 371 fresh COVID cases, one death overnight
Scientists discover cancer biomarkers in breast milk

Scientists discover cancer biomarkers in breast milk
600 minutes of weekly exercise can decrease risk of death, study finds

600 minutes of weekly exercise can decrease risk of death, study finds
International study finds triggers for long COVID in children

International study finds triggers for long COVID in children
Red meat can trigger serious health risks, multiple studies find

Red meat can trigger serious health risks, multiple studies find
COVID-19 positivity rate sees uptick in Pakistan, reaches 3%

COVID-19 positivity rate sees uptick in Pakistan, reaches 3%
COVID positivity rate sees slight decline after nearing 3% in Pakistan

COVID positivity rate sees slight decline after nearing 3% in Pakistan
Taking aspirin can trigger many health risks, including cancer

Taking aspirin can trigger many health risks, including cancer
Monkeypox outbreak constitutes global health emergency: WHO

Monkeypox outbreak constitutes global health emergency: WHO
Partners with 'similar desirability' likely to be in successful relationships

Partners with 'similar desirability' likely to be in successful relationships

Latest

view all