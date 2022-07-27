Did Elon Musk ever deliver newspapers?

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022
Tesla chief Elon Musk, who manages to stay in the news, recently engaged in a debate over journalism.
In a series of tweets, Musk shared his definition of journalism, saying that 99% of it is “reading someone else’s story on the internet, changing, it up a little and pressing send”.
“Weirdly, some publications still print millions of paper copies every day!” he said.
A Twitter user questioned: “When you were a kid, did you ever deliver newspapers?”
“Yeah, but that was 8,000 years ago,” he replied.
These tweets came after Musk made headlines for being into an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.
However, Musk had clarified that he and Brin remain friends and denied a report that he had been involved in an affair with Shanahan.