 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William left ‘deeply sad’ after receiving devastating news

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Prince William has been left ‘deeply saddened’ by the tragic death of his South African ranger friend
Prince William has been left ‘deeply saddened’ by the tragic death of his South African ranger friend

Prince William has been left ‘deeply saddened’ by the tragic death of his friend, South African ranger Anton Mzimba, reported Hello magazine.

The Duke of Cambridge even took to social media on Wednesday to share the devastating news, posting a heartfelt message for Mzimba on Twitter that read: “I'm deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November.”

“Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice,” he added.

William then signed off writing: “My thoughts are with his family. W.”

Mzimba worked at the Timbavati Private Game Reserve near the Kruger National Park in South Africa and was shot and killed outside his house on Tuesday night.

Prince William himself is known to have a deep love for Africa and for his efforts to safeguard endangered species. 

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt has ‘pretty good’ relationship with kids despite ongoing legal disputes with ex Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has ‘pretty good’ relationship with kids despite ongoing legal disputes with ex Angelina Jolie
Joey King opens up about battling imposter syndrome while filming Bullet Train

Joey King opens up about battling imposter syndrome while filming Bullet Train
Meghan Markle creating ‘new form of celebrity’ with superstardom

Meghan Markle creating ‘new form of celebrity’ with superstardom
Joseph Quinn explains how Stranger Things save him at US Immigration

Joseph Quinn explains how Stranger Things save him at US Immigration
Leonardo DiCaprio keeps things casual as he enjoys lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps things casual as he enjoys lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano
Prince Harry’s old home taken over by Princess Eugenie and husband

Prince Harry’s old home taken over by Princess Eugenie and husband
Meghan Markle evokes ‘sympathy’ over legal row with sister Samantha

Meghan Markle evokes ‘sympathy’ over legal row with sister Samantha
Prince William, Kate Middleton making ‘important’ changes to monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton making ‘important’ changes to monarchy
Prince Charles' 'dark history' to force him to change name when King?

Prince Charles' 'dark history' to force him to change name when King?
Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for exciting new project?

Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for exciting new project?
Regé-Jean Page dishes on working with ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling

Regé-Jean Page dishes on working with ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling
Camilla puts on stylish display as she enjoys outing with Prince Charles

Camilla puts on stylish display as she enjoys outing with Prince Charles

Latest

view all