Prince William left ‘deeply sad’ after receiving devastating news

Prince William has been left ‘deeply saddened’ by the tragic death of his South African ranger friend

Prince William has been left ‘deeply saddened’ by the tragic death of his friend, South African ranger Anton Mzimba, reported Hello magazine.

The Duke of Cambridge even took to social media on Wednesday to share the devastating news, posting a heartfelt message for Mzimba on Twitter that read: “I'm deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November.”

“Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice,” he added.

William then signed off writing: “My thoughts are with his family. W.”

Mzimba worked at the Timbavati Private Game Reserve near the Kruger National Park in South Africa and was shot and killed outside his house on Tuesday night.

Prince William himself is known to have a deep love for Africa and for his efforts to safeguard endangered species.