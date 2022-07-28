Kevin Hart gives unique name to Chris Rock’s ‘gift’

Kevin Hart recently gifted Chris Rock a goat onstage during his stand-up show at Madison Square Garden.



Dave Chapelle, who also joined Hart and Rock at the show, asked the comedian, “What are you gonna name this goat, Chris?”

“The name is Will Smith,” Hart responded, as the audience laughed.

Chappelle then told Rock, “It must be the worst night of this goat’s life” however, Rock responded, “He’s just happy he’s not at a Jamaican restaurant.”

The Night School actor later revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon why he presented Rock with a farm animal.

“Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration, but he’s a large part of the reason I am where I am today in my career, just from his advice, his insight, etc, and he’s my GOAT. Like, he’s my guy and I wanted him to feel that and experience ... how I feel about him in front of that audience,” elaborated Hart.

In March, Smith slapped Rock on the stage at the 2022 Oscars when latter made a joke of former’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

Meanwhile, the King Richard star then apologised Rock for his reckless behaviour.