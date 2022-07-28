Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family

Meghan Markle has stepped in as Prince Harry is "worried sick" his upcoming memoir will spark a new row with the Firm, according to new report.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly "worried sick" his highly anticipated memoir "will lead to a new war with the royals".



A source told Heat magazine that "Meghan is urging him to tell his truth and not hide what really happened" while he struggles with what to include.

"Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes," the source added.

While Harry isn't expected to say anything negative about the Queen, the same can't necessarily be said for the rest of his family.

Harry's father Prince Charles seems particularly stressed that the Duke could take aim at his wife, Duchess Camilla.



A royal insider told The Mirror, “There is a now tsunami of fear among the royals over what Harry will write. Many hope he may correct a few things but do not hold much hope.”

