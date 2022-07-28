 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Prince Harry worried sick his memoir could spark endless war with royal family

Meghan Markle has stepped in as Prince Harry is "worried sick" his upcoming memoir will spark a new row with the Firm, according to new report.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly "worried sick" his highly anticipated memoir "will lead to a new war with the royals". 

A source told Heat magazine that "Meghan is urging him to tell his truth and not hide what really happened" while he struggles with what to include. 

"Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes," the source added.

While Harry isn't expected to say anything negative about the Queen, the same can't necessarily be said for the rest of his family.

Harry's father Prince Charles seems particularly stressed that the Duke could take aim at his wife, Duchess Camilla.

A royal insider told The Mirror, “There is a now tsunami of fear among the royals over what Harry will write. Many hope he may correct a few things but do not hold much hope.”

More From Entertainment:

TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’

TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’
‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash

‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source
Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge

Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge
Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin
Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills

Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood

Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood
Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show

Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show
Prince Harry’s ‘outright criticism’ comes under fire: report

Prince Harry’s ‘outright criticism’ comes under fire: report
True Thompson channels classy ‘lady’ look in new snaps from her private jet

True Thompson channels classy ‘lady’ look in new snaps from her private jet

Lamar Odom jokes Khloe Kardashian could’ve hollered at him for another baby

Lamar Odom jokes Khloe Kardashian could’ve hollered at him for another baby

Latest

view all