 
health
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

30 students vaccinated with one syringe

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the COVID-19 pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, January 29, 2021. — Reuters/File
A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the COVID-19 pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, January 29, 2021. — Reuters/File

Thirty students from India’s Madhya Pradesh province were vaccinated with only one syringe on Wednesday.

The vaccinator, Jitendra, claimed authorities had given him a single syringe meant for one-time use and was ordered by the "head of department" to vaccinate all 30 children with it.

“How is this my fault?” Jitendra said in a recorded video circulating on Twitter. “I did what I was asked to do."

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Jitendra for negligence and blatantly violating the central government's "one needle, one syringe, one-time" pledge.

Jitendra said that he was given only one syringe and he also had the same question but used the single syringe multiple times anyways.

Related items

The incident took place at a COVID vaccination camp for children at Jain Public Higher Secondary School in Sagar city. Noticing that the children were being vaccinated with a single syringe, the parents raised concerns.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer DK Goswami announced that they are aware of the incident and will take immediate action.

"We have got the complaint, and the probe is underway. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty,” said officer Goswami.

More From Health:

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID deaths in 20 days

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID deaths in 20 days
Cocoa reduces and controls abnormally high blood pressure, study reveals

Cocoa reduces and controls abnormally high blood pressure, study reveals
One in five adults want 'childfree' life, study shows

One in five adults want 'childfree' life, study shows

Pakistan detects fresh polio case in North Waziristan

Pakistan detects fresh polio case in North Waziristan

Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox

Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox
COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan

COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan
Scientists discover protein that triggers baldness and lease to regrowth

Scientists discover protein that triggers baldness and lease to regrowth
Lower libido, hair loss among long COVID-19 symptoms: study

Lower libido, hair loss among long COVID-19 symptoms: study

Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in US: CDC

Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in US: CDC
Monkeypox symptoms, diagnosis, treatments and vaccines

Monkeypox symptoms, diagnosis, treatments and vaccines
Pakistan logs 371 fresh COVID cases, one death overnight

Pakistan logs 371 fresh COVID cases, one death overnight
Scientists discover cancer biomarkers in breast milk

Scientists discover cancer biomarkers in breast milk

Latest

view all