30 students vaccinated with one syringe

Thirty students from India’s Madhya Pradesh province were vaccinated with only one syringe on Wednesday.



The vaccinator, Jitendra, claimed authorities had given him a single syringe meant for one-time use and was ordered by the "head of department" to vaccinate all 30 children with it.

“How is this my fault?” Jitendra said in a recorded video circulating on Twitter. “I did what I was asked to do."

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Jitendra for negligence and blatantly violating the central government's "one needle, one syringe, one-time" pledge.

Jitendra said that he was given only one syringe and he also had the same question but used the single syringe multiple times anyways.

The incident took place at a COVID vaccination camp for children at Jain Public Higher Secondary School in Sagar city. Noticing that the children were being vaccinated with a single syringe, the parents raised concerns.



The Chief Medical and Health Officer DK Goswami announced that they are aware of the incident and will take immediate action.

"We have got the complaint, and the probe is underway. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty,” said officer Goswami.