Friday Jul 29 2022
Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Representational image of a woman feeling nauseous. — Reuters
A woman took to the parenting forum Mumsnet to call out her boyfriend’s disgusting habits of eating earwax, snot, and crusty bits in the morning.

"Anyone else's partners eat their snot, ear wax and sleepies? Apologies in advance for using the word 'sleepies' — that's just what I know it as (crusty bits in corner of eyes when waking up)," she wrote.

She also added: “He thinks the fact I'm disgusted is unreasonable as most people do this and others don’t bat an eyelid. REALLY??"

People agreed with the woman that her boyfriend’s habits were disgusting.

“Beyond gross,” wrote one user.

"Oh my gosh, I was nearly sick, that is so disgusting. I actually wouldn't be able to be with him, oh that's so, so, so gross."

"Is your partner an Orangutan?" joked another.

Following the replies, the woman added: "I'm so glad it's not just me that finds it so disgusting! I have been quite repulsed, I can't even bear the thought of kissing him! Why the hell does he think it's so normal? I am actually wondering if I can get past this... as someone suggested, what is he eating that I don't know about?!"

