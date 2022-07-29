 
pakistan
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

No legal value of NA speaker's approval of PTI MNAs' resignations: Fawad Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference. Photo—PID
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference. Photo—PID

  • Fawad Chaudhry reacts to approval of PTI MNAs' resignations.
  • Says its an illusion that govt will be able to hold by-polls on these seats.
  • Rana Sanaullah says PML-N will participate in by-polls on vacated seats.

PTI's senior leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that there is no-legal value of the approval of 11 PTI MNAs's resignations by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as the deputy speaker had already accepted the resignations when tendered.

The PTI lawmakers had tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion In April. Later, the then deputy speaker Qasim Suri accepted the resignations and issued a notification in this regard.

The statement came in response to a notification stating that the resignations of the PTI MNAs have been approved.

Related items

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said that it is an illusion that the federal government will be able to stage by-elections on the vacated seats as the country is moving towards new general elections.

He went on to say that the federal government cannot stop the general elections from happening.

PML-N will participate in by-polls on vacated seats with all might: Rana Sanaullah 

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the vacated seats are basically PTI's but if the by-elections are held in the respective constituencies, PML-N will participate in it with all its might.

Sanaullah said that the resignations of only the MNAs, who have confirmed in some way that they have resigned, have been accepted.

Sanaullah said that there is a risk of general elections becoming controversial unless all the stakeholders, including the ECP, have consultations, hold elections in all the provincial assemblies at the same time and resolve the issues of constituencies.

Responding to a question about Imran Khan, the interior minister said that "this fitna must be suppressed."

He said that there is no doubt that the PTI chairman has presented a false narrative before the nation.

"He [Imran] is trying to divide the nation and misguide the youth. He will cause the nation a misfortune if the nation doesn't identify him," Sanaullah said.

NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI members

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Thursday accepted 11 resignations of PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

NA spokesperson said notification has also been issued in this regard. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the National Assembly.

According to the notification, the NA speaker has accepted the resignations of the following PTI members:

  • Ali Muhammad Khan — NA-11, Mardan-III
  • Fazal Muhammad Khan — NA-24, Charsadda-II
  • Shaukat Ali — NA-31, Peshawar-V
  • Fakhar Zaman Khan — NA-45, Kurram-I
  • Farrukh Habib — NA-108, Faisalabad-VIII
  • Ijaz Ahmad Shah — NA-118, Nankana Sahib-II
  • Jamil Ahmed Khan — NA-237, Malir-II
  • Muhammad Akram Cheema — NA-239, Korangi Karachi-I
  • Abdul Shakoor Shad — NA-246, Karachi South-I
  • Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari — Reserved Seat for Women (Punjab)
  • Shandana Gulzar Khan — Reserved Seat for Women (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

More From Pakistan:

PTI defends Arif Naqvi, govt berates Imran Khan after damning FT report

PTI defends Arif Naqvi, govt berates Imran Khan after damning FT report
Review episode 5: Team Muhafiz ups action ante, Rawka makes biggest move yet

Review episode 5: Team Muhafiz ups action ante, Rawka makes biggest move yet
Punjab Assembly to elect new speaker today

Punjab Assembly to elect new speaker today
Rasheed says general election in October after 'agreement'

Rasheed says general election in October after 'agreement'
PTI foreign funding: How a cricket match in UK was used to help Imran Khan's party

PTI foreign funding: How a cricket match in UK was used to help Imran Khan's party
PML-Q decides to remove Shujaat to 'save party from destruction'

PML-Q decides to remove Shujaat to 'save party from destruction'
Pakistan sees slight decline in COVID-19 positivity ratio

Pakistan sees slight decline in COVID-19 positivity ratio
WATCH: Malala gives inspiring speech at Commonwealth Games opening in Birmingham

WATCH: Malala gives inspiring speech at Commonwealth Games opening in Birmingham
US to soon allow direct flight access to Pakistan

US to soon allow direct flight access to Pakistan
PML-N leader Asif Kirmani's wallet snatched in London

PML-N leader Asif Kirmani's wallet snatched in London
NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI members

NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI members
SCO an important regional platform for development, connectivity: Bilawal

SCO an important regional platform for development, connectivity: Bilawal

Latest

view all